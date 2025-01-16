PCB Cuts Down Digital and Mainstream Media's Freedom, Pakistan Touches New Low In Order To Save Global Shame Ahead Of CT 2025

Pakistan have been given the rights to organize the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but their selection has been nothing short of controversial. First there was the issue of whether the Indian team will travel to a nation that harbors terrorists within it's borders and will it be safe for the players. Eventually it was decided that India's matches will be played in Dubai which means the biggest team in world cricket will not be travelling to Pakistan. Following this Pakistan were once again brought to it's heels after Republic Media exposed the crippling conditions Pakistan's stadiums were in.

Republic Media in their relentless efforts exposed the conditions of the stadiums in Pakistan with only a few days left for the tournament. Following this, instead of working upon the stadiums and fixing their issues, Pakistan have hit a new low as they have banned media personnel inside it's stadiums in order to avoid being further exposed.

PCB Ban Media Movement Inside Karachi And Lahore Stadiums

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday restricted the entry and movement of the mainstream and digital media at its stadiums in Karachi and Lahore which are under construction ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The PCB is in a scramble to complete the renovation work of the stadiums ahead of next month's Champions Trophy.

The media will now only be allowed to visit stadiums on a fixed day during the week when they can tour the venue and make videos in the presence of PCB media representatives.

"It has become irritating for us the way some people are constantly going to the stadiums without permission and filming or talking about minor issues of construction work and presenting their views on preparations for the mega event," an insider in the board said.

He said the decision to restrict the entry and movement of media at the stadiums was taken because "these conflicting reports are being picked up by the international media" and giving an impression that the country is not ready to host the Champions Trophy.

Read More: Fans Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out At The Gabba During BBL Clash

The National Stadium in Karachi is scheduled to play host to the opening match of the tournament between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19th.