Published 11:04 IST, July 10th 2024

PCB Drops Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from Selection Committee Post ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Failure

Following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, PCB removes Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the selection committee.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pakistan cricket team's selection committee members, shown from left to right, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Yousuf, and Wahab Riaz.
Pakistan cricket team's selection committee members, shown from left to right, Abdul Razzaq, Mohammad Yousuf, and Wahab Riaz. | Image: AP
