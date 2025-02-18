PCB's LAME Excuse Over Controversial Missing of Indian Flag at Stadiums Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Videos, pictures from the stadiums in Pakistan went viral on social space where the Indian flag was missing, while the flags of all other seven participating nations was there. While this sparked a row, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) member has finally responded to this development. A PCB source gave an explanation on this and his reason seemed too lame. The PCB source told IANS that the Indian flag was missing because they would not be coming to play their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan.

‘India is not coming to Pakistan…’

"As you know, India is not coming to Pakistan to play its matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025; the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore have hoisted flags of countries that are going to play at the said venues," said a PCB source.

The source also pointed out that the Indian flag is there at the Dubai International Stadium where the Rohit Sharma -led side will play all it's matches.

For the unversed, India will play it's CT 25 opener against Bangladesh and then take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the big-ticket clash on February 23. India will play their last group-stage game against New Zealand. Only two teams will qualify from the two groups to the semi-final.