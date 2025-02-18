BIG Setback For Rohit Sharma-Led Team India, Crucial Member Leaves Camp in Dubai Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - REPORT

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is less than two days away and there is a setback in the Indian camp in Dubai already. As per reports, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has left the Indian camp in Dubai due to ‘personal’ reasons. As of now, there is no clarity over he will rejoin the camp or not. He was not part of the Indian camp's training session in Dubai International Stadium (DIS) under lights on Monday. Morkel was appointed for the job in 2024 September. For the unversed, Morkel had attended India's first practice session at the DIS. With the Indian team set to start their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh, it is going to be interesting to see how the team copes up with this setback.

Bumrah First, Now Morkel

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has already been ruled out of the mega event, which has already jeopardised the team's chances. And now, Morkel, who was expected to guide the bowling outfit, is also uncertain. Apart from Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav, the rest of the bowling unit is rather inexperienced.

Champions Trophy 2025 PREVIEW

Meanwhile, hosts Pakistan -led by new skipper Mohammad Rizwan will play their tournament's opener against New Zealand. The Men in Green will face arch-rivals India for their second league match. The defending champions will face Bangladesh in their last league match on February 27.

Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to start from February 19 and the mega event will take place in a hybrid model after a mutual contract between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Pakistan are the hosts of the marquee event and the matches will be played in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and Dubai.