Advertisement

Pakistan will announce new set of coaches for red and white ball formats for the national team by the end of this month, a Cricket Board (PCB) official said on Friday.

The PCB also confirmed that besides South Africa's Gary Kirsten and Australia's Jason Gillispie, the board had received applications from a couple of reputed coaches by the April 15 deadline.

Advertisement

The PCB official said that while they are interested in Kirsten and Gillispie, the new applicants are also in the fray.

"The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that the long-term appointments of coaches will be done through a due process and all commitments would be met by the board," the source added.

Advertisement

The last time PCB followed due process in appointing coaches was in 2019 when it named Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach and chief selector of the national side. Since then, all appointments have either been made on a consultancy or interim basis.