Pietersen Welcomes India's Decision To Include Varun Chakravarthy In ODIs Series, Predicts 'Better' Performance For England

Varun Chakravarthy's brilliance with his spin-bowling skills earned him chance to feature in the ODI Series against England. The in-form mystery spinner was spotted in Nagpur, where the Rohit Sharma-led Team India are present as they prepare for the series opener clash against England. Chakravarthy's performance in T20Is was a delight as he scalped 14 wickets in five matches, which helped him earn the position. Kevin Pietersen is excited about the move, as he believes it could be a blessing in disguise for the visiting side.

Kevin Pietersen Applauds India's Choice To Induct Varun Chakravarthy In ODI Series

England cricket great Kevin Pietersen praised Varun Chakravarthy's selection in Team India for the three-match ODI series against England on Tuesday. But he also predicted that the English batters would perform better against the right-arm spinner in the longer form of white-ball cricket.

"The English batters would be better against him in the one-dayers because they can spend more time. It's a longer format, not every ball is an event. But I think it is a great decision (to add Chakravarthy).

"It was a disappointing series from England's perspective. I think that in the fourth T20I, if the concussion substitution had been done correctly, maybe England would have got up there," Pietersen told media on the sidelines of the launch event.

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of Brydon Carse during the fourth T20 cricket match between England and India in Pune | Image: AP Photo

Pietersen Goes Gaga Over Abhishek Sharma's Innings In Final T20I

Pietersen also applauded India opener Abhishek Sharma, who has become a major highlight after his delightful innings in the 5th T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium. The former England cricketer called it the best T20I innings ever, as his effortless batting had no extravagant shots. He also said that former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is rubbing off on Sharma.

"Abishek is amazing. He had the shades (of Yuvraj).... Obviously, Yuvraj is rubbing off now on Abishek. His batting was fantastic. It was the best T20 international innings, I've ever seen and I said that to him afterwards. It was effortless. The stroke play was great, there was no funky shots, no ramping, no sweeping, reverse sweeping. It was just perfection,” Pietersen added.