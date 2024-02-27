Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

PM Narendra Modi extends well wishes to Mohammed Shami after successful ankle surgery

"PM Narendra Modi sends best wishes to Mohammed Shami following successful ankle surgery, wishing him a swift recovery and return to cricket.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
PM Narendra Modi and Mohammed Shami
PM Narendra Modi and Mohammed Shami | Image:AP, X/Mohammed Shami
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami successfully undergoes surgery to repair his left Achilles tendon, and he is determined to return to action at the earliest opportunity. Shami has been sidelined from cricket since the conclusion of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. He went on to miss many major series, especially the ongoing Test series against England and is set to miss the IPL 2024. 

Also Read: Rohit Sharma disappointed with the home victory reception

PM Narendra Modi wishes Mohammed Shami a speedy recovery after his surgery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Mohammed Shami a speedy recovery after the famed Indian bowler stated that he had undergone successful surgery to treat his recurring ailment. Speaking through his official forum on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed faith in Shami's capacity to overcome this setback as soon as possible. 

Senior Indian bowler Mohammed Shami has undergone successful surgery on his left Achilles tendon, ruling him out of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and likely the T20 World Cup in June.

The 33-year-old, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19, underwent surgery in London on Monday. Shami will miss the entire IPL, which runs from March 22 to May 26, due to a three-month minimum recuperation time, according to PTI last week.

Furthermore, his participation in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States remains doubtful at this time. Shami announced his operation on the social networking site 'X' on Monday, stressing his desire to return to play as soon as possible despite the projected extended recuperation time.

Shami was instrumental in India's spectacular ODI World Cup campaign, taking 24 wickets while dealing with agony from landing difficulties. Despite having specific ankle injections in January, Shami had to undergo surgery when the medication failed to deliver the required comfort.

Also Read: Ben Stokes gets annoyed at post-match PC over question on England

Shami's absence is a huge loss for the Gujarat Titans, especially given their runner-up position in the IPL last year, when he emerged as the team's leading wicket taker. Mohammed Shami recently received the coveted Arjuna Award and has an excellent record of 229 Test, 195 ODI, and 24 T20 wickets in his spectacular decade-long career.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

