Published 22:46 IST, September 9th 2024

Poor drainage, woeful facilities in Greater Noida mar day 1 of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test

Deplorable conditions at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, subpar drainage, a sodden outfield and woeful facilities played spoilsport as the opening day of the historic one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off on Monday without a ball being bowled.