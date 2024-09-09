sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:46 IST, September 9th 2024

Poor drainage, woeful facilities in Greater Noida mar day 1 of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test

Deplorable conditions at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, subpar drainage, a sodden outfield and woeful facilities played spoilsport as the opening day of the historic one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was called off on Monday without a ball being bowled.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Afghanistan Announced Team for Test Match against New Zealand
Afghanistan vs New Zealand | Image: Abu Dhabi Cricket
