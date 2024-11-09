Published 20:13 IST, November 9th 2024
Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer Among Stars Named In Mumbai Probables For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer were on Saturday named in Mumbai's list of 28 probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 15.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Prithvi Shaw during a practice session ahead of the 1st T20 match against New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi | Image: ANI Photo
