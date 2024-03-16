×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

PSL live streaming: How to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United in India, PAK, UK and USA?

Ahead of the start of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Know the live streaming details given.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United | Image:Peshawar Zalmi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The PSL 2024 has almost reached its conclusion and a final twist is awaited now. For a place in the final, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United today. An intriguing encounter is set to take place as both teams are filled with some big names. The premier attraction will once again be on Babar Azam. He was criticised for his approach against Sultans in the Play-off 1, thus, it will be exciting to see how he fares today. The winner will take on Multan Sultans in the final.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

When will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off take place?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

At what time does the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off take place?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off will kick-start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off be held?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off will be held at the National Stadium, Karachi.

How to watch the live telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off in India?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off will not live telecast in India. 

Also Read | Mandhana opens up on RCB's struggle to win IPL title in 17 years

Advertisement

How to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live stream of the PSL 2024 play-off in India?

The live streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off will be available on FanCode in India.

Advertisement

How to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live stream of the PSL 2024 play-off in the UK?

Fans in the UK can catch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off on Sky Sports and Geo News UK.

Advertisement

How to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live stream of the PSL 2024 play-off in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch PSL 2024 action on Willow TV.

Advertisement

How to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live stream of the PSL 2024 playoff in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, fans can watch PSL 2024 on Ten Sports and A Sports.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kylian Mbappé

Mbappe to Arsenal

2 minutes ago
Pune Man Slits Wife's Wrist, Suffocates Teen Daughter to Death, Later Surrenders Before Cops

Man Kills Daughter, Wife

2 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

3 minutes ago
West Bengal Election Phases and Constituency

Lok Sabha Polls in WB

3 minutes ago
Real estate

Real estate market size

4 minutes ago
Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak Review

7 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik’s Fan Interaction

7 minutes ago
Ram Baboo

Paris Olympics

9 minutes ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Why GT chose Shubman?

11 minutes ago
Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

PSL Live Streaming

17 minutes ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

22 minutes ago
Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree On Trolls

22 minutes ago
JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Bihar LS SWOT

27 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

29 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

29 minutes ago
Google

Google in Malaysia

31 minutes ago
North Korea Russia

Kim enjoys luxury car

34 minutes ago

Meta under US scanner

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World5 hours ago

  3. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle5 hours ago

  4. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  5. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo