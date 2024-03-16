Advertisement

The PSL 2024 has almost reached its conclusion and a final twist is awaited now. For a place in the final, Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United today. An intriguing encounter is set to take place as both teams are filled with some big names. The premier attraction will once again be on Babar Azam. He was criticised for his approach against Sultans in the Play-off 1, thus, it will be exciting to see how he fares today. The winner will take on Multan Sultans in the final.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live.

When will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off take place?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

At what time does the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off take place?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off will kick-start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off be held?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off will be held at the National Stadium, Karachi.

How to watch the live telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off in India?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off will not live telecast in India.

How to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live stream of the PSL 2024 play-off in India?

The live streaming of Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off will be available on FanCode in India.

How to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live stream of the PSL 2024 play-off in the UK?

Fans in the UK can catch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Play-off on Sky Sports and Geo News UK.

How to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live stream of the PSL 2024 play-off in the USA?

Fans in the USA can catch PSL 2024 action on Willow TV.

How to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live stream of the PSL 2024 playoff in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, fans can watch PSL 2024 on Ten Sports and A Sports.