Updated March 13th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

IPL 2024 Commentators: From Gavaskar, Steve Smith to MSK; IPL commentator salary for english & hindi

Access complete IPL 2024 commentators List in Hindi, English, and regional languages like Tamil, Kannada and Bhojpuri. Also know the IPL commentator's salary.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
IPL commentators
IPL commentators | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
When it comes to sports, commentary is a crucial component that adds to the intensity of the action. Before we go into the details of IPL 2024, let's have a look at the list of commentators for the prestigious competition. IPL commentators do more for fans than just provide entertainment; they are essential in keeping supporters upbeat and informed about happenings on the pitch. For a great deal of fans, especially throughout the workday, watching live commentary is a good substitute for being there in person.

The broadcasters and BCCI have expanded their commentary to include languages like Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Hindi, and English. This extension highlights the IPL's worldwide appeal while also serving a larger audience. Cricket enthusiasts' pulse beats in time with the commentary, creating a sentimental bond with key moments in the match. Cricket fans anxiously anticipate the group of commentators who will bring a varied and fascinating commentary experience in several languages, adding to the tournament's appeal as the Indian Premier League 2024 countdown approaches. Let's take a look at the list of commentators for the IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Commentators (Hindi)

  • Gautam Gambhir
  • Kiran More
  • Irfan Pathan
  • Suresh Raina
  • Aakash Chopra
  • Parthiv Patel
  • Tanya Purohi
  • Ravi Shastri
  • Jatin Sapru
  • Virender Sehwag
  • Nikhil Chopra
  • Suren Sundaram  

IPL 2024 Commentators (Marathi)

  • Snehal Pradhan
  • Kunal Date
  • Prasanna Sant
  • Sandeep Patil
  • Chaitanya Sant

IPL 2024 Commentators (Tamil)

  • K Srikkanth
  • RJ Balaji
  • RK Bhavna
  • S Badrinath
  • S Ramesh
  • Abhinav Mukund
  • Nanee

IPL 2024 Commentators (English)

  • Harsha Bhogle
  • Nick Knight
  • Mathew Hayden
  • Laxman Sivaramakrishnan
  • Jacques Kallis
  • Kevin Pietersen
  • Danny Morrison
  • Tom Moody
  • Steven Smith
  • Aaron Finch
  • Alan Wilkins
  • Paul Collingwood
  • Sunil Gavaskar
  • Simon Doull
  • Daniel Vettori

IPL 2024 Commentators (Kanadda)

  • Akhil Balachandra
  • Vijay Bharadwa
  • Roopesh Shetty
  • GK Anil Kumar
  • Srinivasa Murthy P
  • Bharath Chipli
  • Pavan Deshpande
  • Gundappa Vishwanath
  • Sumesh Goni

IPL 2024 Commentators (Telgu)

  • Anchor Ravi Rakle
  • Venugopal Rao
  • T Suman
  • Kaushik NC
  • Kalyan Krishna D
  • Ashish Reddy
  • MSK Prasad

IPL 2024 Commentators (Bhojpuri)

  • Mohammed Saif
  • Gulam Hussain
  • Sneh Upadhyay
  • Satya Prakash
  • Shivam Singh
  • Dimpal Singh
  • Saurabh Verma
  • Ravi Kishan
  • Kunal Aditya Singh
  • Vishal Aditya Singh

IPL 2024 Commentators (Malayalam)

  • Shiyas Mohammed
  • Vishnu Hariharan
  • Raiphi Gomez
  • C M DeepakC M Deepak
  • Tinu Yohannan

IPL 2024 Commentators (Bengali)

  • Saradindu Mukherjee
  • Gautam Bhattacharya
  • Debasish Datta
  • Sanjeeb Mukherjea
  • Joydeep Mukherjee

Salary of Commentators in IPL 2024 

Dugout Panel: $520,000 to $750,000

English Panel: $252,000 to $550,000

Hindi Panel: $82,000 to $370,000

Regional Panel: $82,000-1,55,000

Published March 13th, 2024 at 14:11 IST

