The 'Bazball' has made a successful start in India. Against all odds, England were able to register a 28-run victory in the first Test in Hyderabad, and have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. The England batters followed their aggressive approach and in the process evaded the threat of Ashwin and Jadeja. The Indian spin duo took a total of 11 scalps in the match but also went for plenty in the match.

India lost the first Test to England by 28 runs

Ollie Pope was adjudged the man of the match for scoring a scintillating knock of 196 runs

Tom Hartley picked up a 7-wicket haul on his debut

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja leaked more than 400

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, India's most successful bowling duo, conceded 413 runs in the opening Test, the second-highest total among their 50 Tests together. The first time they conceded more than 400 runs in a Test match was in 2017, during India's second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, when they let up 437 runs. In that match, Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis defeated them.

In the recent Hyderabad Test against England, the English batsmen used a successful plan against the Indian spin trio of Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar Patel. They employed sweeps, reverse sweeps, and paddle shots to counteract the spin threat, specifically, during England's second innings.

Not too bad an outing

In the same match, Ashwin and Jadeja reached a notable milestone by taking 500 wickets together in Test cricket, showcasing their long-standing on-field partnership with the ball. Despite the difficulties they encountered in the first Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, their overall record is still remarkable.

In the 49 Tests preceding this series, India lost only four games, winning 35, losing four, and drawing 10. Given their familiarity with the Indian conditions, the spin combo is anticipated to bring India back to its feet in the upcoming matches.

England won the opening Test of their five-match series against India in Hyderabad. The visitors successfully defended a 230-run mark, flooring India at 202 on Day 4. Debutant Tom Hartley was instrumental in dismantling India's middle and lower order, taking seven wickets in the process. This excellent effort forced Indian batters to wobble, eventually losing momentum and remaining adrift of the target by 28 runs.