Updated January 29th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Saurabh Kumar: Net bowler for India against England in 2021, squad member in 2024

The 30-year-old left-arm spinner can now nourish the hope of donning a national cap after being a journeyman with the Indian squad during the series against Sri Lanka at home in 2022.

Press Trust Of India
Saurabh Kumar
Saurabh Kumar | Image:BCB
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The life of Saurabh Kumar, veteran of a decade in domestic cricket, took a sharp turn on Monday when he made the Indian squad for the second Test against England starting in Visakhapatnam on February 2.

The 30-year-old left-arm spinner can now nourish the hope of donning a national cap after being a journeyman with the Indian squad during the series against Sri Lanka at home in 2022.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the Uttar Pradesh spinner will make his debut in Visakhapatnam ahead of Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

