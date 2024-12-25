R. Ashwin's Former India Teammate's Father Sentenced To 7 Years In Embezzlement Case

Former India cricketer Naman Ojha's father has been sentenced to seven years of imprisonment after he was found guilty for his involvement in a case of embezzlement. Ojha had made his India debut with the legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket. Naman's father Vinay Ojha was apparently among the four members who met the same fate for embezzling INR 1.25 crore at the Bank of Maharashtra branch in Betul, Madhya Pradesh.

Ojha's Father Imprisoned And Slapped With A Fine

Several reports claim that the police had filed the case against six individuals and the verdict was given on December 24, 2024. According to the shocking news, Naman's father Vinay was the branch manager during the time of the embezzlement. The cricketer's father has also been slapped with a fine of INR INR 7 lakhs apart from his prison sentence. The mastermind of this entire plan, Abhishek Ratnam has been fined INR 10 lakh and has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Minister Sarnaik Meets Vinod Kambli, Says He Is Stable

'Abhishek Ratnam and Vinay Ojha, through agents, opened fake accounts and embezzled ₹1.25 crore', said advocate Vishal Kodale. Dhanraj Pawar and Lakhan Hingwe were the other two parties involved and have now been imprisoned for seven years and have been asked to pay a fine of INR 7 lakh. The other two people involved in the entire matter, bank cashier Dinanath Rathore passed away and Nilesh Chatore, a trainee branch manager has been acquitted.

Naman Ojha's Cricketing Career In Numbers

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Taking A Stroll On The Streets Of Melbourne Ahead Of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match