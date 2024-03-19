×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

R Ashwin's savage response to Sivaramakrishnan accusing him of being disrespectful stuns everyone

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan had accused Ravichandran Ashwin of ignoring his attempts to communicate to him prior to his 100th Test match

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
R Ashwin responds to Laxman Sivaramakrishnan
R Ashwin responds to Laxman Sivaramakrishnan | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After R Ashwin’s 100th Test appearance for the Indian Cricket Team during the India vs England Test series, former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan had accused Ravichandran Ashwin of ignoring his attempts to communicate to him prior to his 100th Test match. Sivaramakrishnan, 58, expressed unhappiness with Ashwin's reported failure to respond to his calls and texts, implying that the off-spinner ignored him, maybe because of Sivaramakrishnan's past demands for modest changes to Ashwin's bowling style.

Sivaramakrishnan, a fellow Tamil Nadu native-like Ashwin, expressed his displeasure on X, stressing Ashwin's seeming lack of recognition despite their common roots and the significance of the landmark match.

Advertisement

The story trended big time on social media as Ashwin got accused of disrespecting a former India cricketer. Now, Ashwin has finally responded to those allegations in a way that was not expected by cricket fans. Ashwin while responding to a parody account, put up a photo of Sivaramakrishnan with a caption ‘Call me Please’.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Cabinet Expansion

5 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

7 minutes ago
Sec 144 in Bengaluru As Protest Grows Against Assault on Shopkeeper For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Sec 144 in Bengaluru

8 minutes ago
Savory Foods That Pair Well With Coffee

Foods With Coffee

8 minutes ago
India off-spinner R Ashwin

Ashwin's behaviour

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis

IPL 2024 telecast rights

9 minutes ago
LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

Bengaluru

10 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB Unbox 2024 Livestream

12 minutes ago
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis

Go First insolvency

12 minutes ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral Bond Details

12 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

14 minutes ago
NASA Shares Image Of Dwarf Galaxy Located 52 Million Light Years Away

NASA Shares Image

16 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

18 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

18 minutes ago
Raja Majhi, GATE ECE Topper 2024

GATE Topper's Tale

20 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Grok AI

Grok turns open-source

20 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  4. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  5. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo