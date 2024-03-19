Advertisement

After R Ashwin’s 100th Test appearance for the Indian Cricket Team during the India vs England Test series, former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan had accused Ravichandran Ashwin of ignoring his attempts to communicate to him prior to his 100th Test match. Sivaramakrishnan, 58, expressed unhappiness with Ashwin's reported failure to respond to his calls and texts, implying that the off-spinner ignored him, maybe because of Sivaramakrishnan's past demands for modest changes to Ashwin's bowling style.

Sivaramakrishnan, a fellow Tamil Nadu native-like Ashwin, expressed his displeasure on X, stressing Ashwin's seeming lack of recognition despite their common roots and the significance of the landmark match.

Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. Thats the respect we former cricketers get — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1)

The story trended big time on social media as Ashwin got accused of disrespecting a former India cricketer. Now, Ashwin has finally responded to those allegations in a way that was not expected by cricket fans. Ashwin while responding to a parody account, put up a photo of Sivaramakrishnan with a caption ‘Call me Please’.

Ok sir, after deciding when and where https://t.co/IhuzBrStlV pic.twitter.com/H6c1qsWsnI — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99)