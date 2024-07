Published 12:17 IST, July 10th 2024

Why Did Rahul Dravid Refuse BCCI’s ₹2.5 Crore Cash Prize? Here’s What Made Dravid Unhappy

Outgoing coach Rahul Dravid's selfless principle is winning hearts as he has denied the added incentive of ₹2.5 Crore as he wants equal pay as his support staff