Ishan Kishan must decide when he would resume playing "some form of cricket" before being considered for national selection, said head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday, in response to questions about his extended absence from both international and domestic cricket.

Kishan, who not long ago was a regular member of Team India, has been absent from action since December when he requested a break in the middle of the South Africa tour due to personal issues. He last appeared for India in November and has not played for Jharkhand in the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

Rahul Dravid on Ishan Kishan

After the series-levelling win over England, Dravid tried to clear the air over Kishan’s absence once again.

"There is way back for anyone and everyone. I don’t want to go on labouring about the Ishan Kishan point. Have tried to explain this as best as I can, the point was he had requested a break, we were happy to give him the break," said Dravid in the media interaction.

"Whenever he is ready, I didn't say he has to play domestic cricket, I said whenever he is ready, he needs to play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything," Dravid didn't seem to amused with the queries and also made it team management's stance clear on the issue.

Considering KS Bharat’s ordinary run with the bat in the ongoing series against England, India could do with Kishan's services. Rishabh Pant has not yet full recovered from the injuries he suffered in a horrific car accident in December 2022. Besides K S Bharat, Dhruv Jurel was also part of the first two Tests.

"We are in touch with him, it is not that we have not been in touch. He has not yet started playing right so at the moment it is not something we can consider. Because you know he maybe he is not ready. He decides when he wants to be ready. We have got options with Rishabh injured and stuff. I am sure the selectors will weight all options,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)