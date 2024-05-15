Advertisement

The Indian Cricket team is set to go through a coaching overhaul as they have invited applications for the men's senior team coach. With Rahul Dravid's tenure all set to end soon, there is a big chance that things will change after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June. Under coach Dravid's tenure, India has lifted several trophies in bilateral series, but an ICC title is yet to be claimed. Dravid still has a chance to remain the head coach by re-applying for the position after he was handed an extension after the ODI World Cup. Amid the chatter over the position, new reports have emerged about the situation.

Rahul Dravid declines players' plea, Veteran cricketer to not join the fray as fresh updates emerge on Team India coaching position

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team will be expecting a new head coach as it looks like Rahul Dravid is unlikely to re-apply for the position. As per a report by Sportstar, Coach Dravid has affirmed that he will not make a return. Despite the pleas made by the veterans, who wanted him to stay for another year, Rahul will not reverse his decision, but he will be there for the team throughout the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the Caribbean Islands.

The report also mentions that VVS Laxman, a pioneer Team India veteran and the Chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is not eager to step up for the role. VVS has led the team as the coach when Dravid was unavailable, and he coached the Indian team during the Ireland, New Zealand and England T20I bilateral series. He was also on the radar of the BCCI as the successor, but that may not happen either.

The coaching shit has been attracting a lot of rumours on who will succeed Rahul Dravid as the head coach for Team India, Given that the board is open to introducing a foreign representative in the national side. Reports that have been making rounds that the Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming and Lucknow Super Giants' head coach Justin Langer as possible names who could apply for the position. It is yet to be seen who will be taking over as the next head coach.