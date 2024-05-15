Advertisement

Rishabh Pant and the Delhi Capitals have struggled to keep their case for the IPL playoffs race alive. The redemption arc for the wicketkeeper-batter, who made his return after a long hiatus after the car accident, isn't falling in his way as they move ahead in the IPL playoffs. Pant is coming off a one-match ban due to the slow over-rate offence, something that he did not commit yet faced the penalty. The Capitals have kept their chances to survive in the playoffs, but Rishabh is still resentful over the match ban that he believes cost the team big-time after the team lost a match amid their slim playoff chances.

Also Read: DC Qualification Scenario: How can Delhi Capitals qualify for IPL Playoffs? Here's the only way

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant takes an indirect jibe at BCCI over one-match ban that derailed DC's playoff momentum

Rishabh Pant had to sit out of the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the team lost a must-win clash to dampen their playoff hopes. The team's net run rate suffered greatly as a result of the loss, and they are now forced to wait to find out if they have made it to the postseason or not as the other squads finish up their games. The wicketkeeper-batter was upset over the ban in their latest clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, which they won by 19 runs.

Advertisement

"I wouldn't say we would have definitely won the game if I had played. But we had a better chance of qualifying if I would have had a chance to play in the last game.

India's Rishabh Pant loses the bat while in action during the IPL 2024 match between the Delhi Capitals and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium | Image: BCCI



“We started the season with a lot of hope, but there were injuries, and ups and downs. But as a franchise, you can't complain all the time; you have to make use of what you have... There are some things which you can control, but some things which you can't,” Pant said after DC's 19-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants.

Advertisement

Also Read: Not Laxman or Langer, THIS Cricket legend is BCCI's favourite to become next Team India coach

Speaking of the match, Tristan Stubbs and Abhishek Porel put the Capitals in top gear, while the bowling side led a clinical win for the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi side against the Lucknow Super Giants. The loss has kicked out the Lucknow Super Giants from the playoffs race, but DC remain in contention but has a slim chance to make a breakthrough.