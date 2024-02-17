English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 18:52 IST

Rahul Dravid tries hard but fails to control SMILE after Yashasvi Jaiswal's onslaught on England

Yashasvi Jaiswal left England bowlers distraught with his immaculate strokeplay. Witnessing the youngster's knock, head coach Rahul Dravid smiled.

Republic Sports Desk
A smiling Rahul Dravid after Jaiswal bashes England bowlers
After pulling off a match-winning double ton in the Vizag Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal has come back to haunt England once again. Ben Stokes and co. had a reprieve when they removed Jaiswal early in the 1st innings, however, their luck ran out in the 2nd innings, as the left-handed flamboyant batter again came to his own. The quality of his knock could be judged by the fact that his strokeplay even brought a smile to the face of the head coach Rahul Dravid, who otherwise remains poker face.

India vs England: Yashasvi Jaiswal registers phenomenal ton on Day 3

After the exceptional bowling effort from the pacers in the morning of Day 3, Team India attained a heavy lead of 126 over the visitors. However, considering what has happened in the first Test, where India had a bulky buffer of 190 runs, and yet ended up on the losing side, therefore, complacency is out of sight. Nevertheless, the phenomenal knock of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 2nd innings has given India the stronghold over the match.

Jaiswal carried on with his usual approach and after getting his eye in, he accelerated to profound measures. With nine 4s and five massive 6s, Jaiswal breezed past the century mark. However, before the end of the day, he resorted to walking off the field, owing to some back pain. He went unbeaten at 104. Jaiswal feeling pain is a serious concern for India, who already have suffered a major setback in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin (Ashwin withdrew from the Test due to health issues relating to his mother). But if everything comes out to be normal, Jaiswal can get back to the middle tomorrow on Day 4.

IND vs ENG: Jaiswal's strokeplay brought smile to the face of Rahul Dravid

Yashasvi Jaiswal exploded on England spinners on Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test. He took Joe Root and Tom Hartley for cleaners in the last session of the day. Witnessing his striking, even Rahul Dravid could not help but smile.

(Note: To watch the entire reaction. Head to this link- Rahul Dravid smiles)

Through, the immaculate Jaiswal show and Shubman Gill's calculated knock, Team India got to the 196 mark at Stumps on Day 3. A lead of 322 has been accomplished, and by the looks of it, it is set to soar to an unreachable length.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

