sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 18:13 IST, October 20th 2024

Ranji Trophy: Juyal's unbeaten century, Rinku's fiery 89 keep UP in game vs Haryana

Young skipper Aryan Juyal continued his fine form to slam an unbeaten century, while Rinku Singh smashed a brisk fifty as Uttar Pradesh reached 267/6 in reply to Haryana's 453 in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rinku Singh
Rinku Singh | Image: Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:13 IST, October 20th 2024