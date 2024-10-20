Published 18:13 IST, October 20th 2024
Ranji Trophy: Juyal's unbeaten century, Rinku's fiery 89 keep UP in game vs Haryana
Young skipper Aryan Juyal continued his fine form to slam an unbeaten century, while Rinku Singh smashed a brisk fifty as Uttar Pradesh reached 267/6 in reply to Haryana's 453 in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rinku Singh | Image: Screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:13 IST, October 20th 2024