Updated February 5th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

RARE SIGHTING: Even Rahul Dravid fails to hide his emotions after India's win over ENG in 2nd Test

Rahul Dravid showcased a passion filled reaction after Jasprit Bumrah picked up the wicket of Jonny Bairstow on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. India won by 106 runs.

Prateek Arya
India vs England
India vs England | Image:AP/JIO Cinema
Team India's splendid win over England on Day 4 of the 2nd Test brought absolute joy to the faces of Team India players. It is a much-welcome victory, considering it came immediately after the dismal show in Hyderabad. The win meant quite a lot to head coach Rahul Dravid as well.

Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal's RECIPE for SUCCESS is 'sleeping, waking & working'

Rahul Dravid exhibits passion during India vs England 2nd Test

Rahul Dravid, who is known to keep his composure under the toughest and even the most jubilating times, could not hide his passion during Day 4 of the 2nd India vs England Test. As Bumrah picked the prized scalp of Jonny Bairstow, which pushed England further deep in trouble at 194/6, the camera captured Rahul Dravid hurling a pulsating "Yesss." Delighted by the three reds presented by the DRS, Dravid gave the viewers a rare sight. Here's the reaction of Dravid that is going viral on social media.

Also Read | KS Bharat 4/10...: Team India players' rating for IND vs ENG 2nd Test

IND vs ENG: India register incredible win over England

After opting to bat first, Team India had the daunting challenge of setting up a significant total in the 1st innings. Courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton, India put on 396 on the board. From the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah stood up and dismantled the England innings with a 6-wicket haul. Buoyed by Bumrah's brilliance, India earned a lead of 143 runs. In the second innings, under pressure, Shubman Gill exhibited his mettle and scripted a century to power India to the total lead of 398. Chasing 398 was always going to be a tough ask for England, however, with the "Bazball" approach everything has seemingly become possible lately. Yet, the spin of Ashwin and the pace of Bumrah proved to be too good for defiant England batters. Hence, the bottom line has formed, which is that India have won the match by 106 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the man of the match for taking a total of 9 scalps in the match.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

