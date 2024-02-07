Advertisement

After a tough-to-take loss in Hyderabad, Team India has bounced back to dig up a series leveler at the Vizag stadium. India prevailed by a significant 106-run margin on the 4th Day of the 2nd Test. While the result was obtained on the back of a team effort, Jasprit Bumrah was picked as the formal hero for taking a total of 9 scalps in the match.

IND vs ENG: India emerged victorious in 2nd Test by 106 runs

Considering the disappointing let-off in Hyderabad, it is a welcome victory for India. However, it cannot be featured in the side's most convincing wins as there were times when England were well within the game, and until their whole shebang collapsed, it could have gone the other way too. India's ship sailed through the thrust provided by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shubman Gill. They were the defining factors of India's triumph.

Team India players' ratings

The standout performers and the eventual victory still could not erase the ordinary show by some players. Thus, to present a complete report of the team, here's the rating of every player out of 10.

Rohit Sharma- 5

Rohit Sharma failed from the bat in both the innings. The Indian skipper perished on 14 in the 1st innings and got out on 13 in the 2nd take. He, however, covered some ground with some sharp slip fielding. Thus, a generous 5 for the skipper, only for the fielding and the way he marched his troops.

Yashasvi Jaiswal- 9

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant knock that set the tone for India to attain a huge lead over England. Youngster showcased both restraint and aggression in his incredible innings of 209. Courtesy of his double-ton, India took a 143-run lead in the first innings and the eventual win was fructified. Jaiswal was a top contender to become the player of the match.

Shubman Gill- 8

After not being able to make the most of the start he got in the first innings, Shubman Gill came back to score a century in the second innings. His century was vital in the context of the game and came at a time when he was under pressure to get some runs.

Shreyas Iyer- 4

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill were riding the same ship ahead of the match, but only one progressed to the next stage. Shreyas Iyer's mediocre show continues as he was unable to get past the 20s in both innings. He however was a live wire on the field and inflicted the run-out of Ben Stokes in England's 2nd innings.

Rajat Patidar- 5

Following the exit of KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar was brought into the side. Patidar formed a healthy partnership with Jaiswal in the 1st innings, but aside from that he did not have much say in the match.

Axar Patel-7

Axar Patel was handy with the bat in both innings (27 and 45) and snared away with two dismissals as well. In the absence of Jadeja, he stepped up to be the primary all-rounder and did well both bat and ball.

Srikar Bharat- 4

The local lad KS Bharat had a forgetful outing with the bat. He perished on 17 in the first innings and squandered the opportunity in the second innings as well by departing at just 7.

Ravichandran Ashwin- 6

Ravichandran Ashwin made his presence felt with both bat and ball in the match. He made gritty 20s in both innings and despite going wicketless in the first innings, he came back to take 3 important wickets in the 2nd innings.

Kuldeep Yadav- 6

Kuldeep Yadav picked four wickets in the match and was a continuous threat to the English batsmen throughout the match.

Mukesh Kumar- 4

Mukesh Kumar could not get much purchase from the wicket and had to satisfy with only one wicket in the match.

Jasprit Bumrah- 9.5

Jasprit Bumrah demolished England's batting line-up in the first match, taking away 6 wickets in the process. English batters could not face him when his ball was reversing, and Ben Stokes' reaction after being bowled out by Bumrah in the first innings told the whole story. Bumrah's brilliance continued in the second innings as well, as he took away 3 wickets this time to end up with a total of 9 wickets.