Shastri Backs India For Celebrating After Avoiding Follow-On, Says Celebration 'Fully Justified'

Team India endured a lot of troubles while facing Australia in the third test match. But constant interruptions because of rain showers put a damper on their plans, and India's tailenders added some insult to injury. The visiting side celebrations, after avoiding a follow-on during the third test in Brisbane received mixed reactions. Amid the criticism, a former Indian cricketer has offered his take over the visitors' revelries.

Ravi Shastri Backs Up Team India's Celebration After Avoiding Follow-On

Ravi Shastri has offered his unfiltered take on Team India's celebrations despite the match ending up in a draw. He backed up the visiting side while highlighting the importance of avoiding a follow-on in the Gabba Test.

“You should celebrate. It required a lot of character from the last pair with 35-36 runs needed. That celebration showed they knew the importance of that effort within the dressing room in the context of the series. It's one thing following on, it's one thing then again being 2-3 down as opposed to, you going ahead and rattling the Australian top-order. It is ” Ravi Shastri said during an appearance on the ICC Review with host Sanjana Ganesan.

Rain-Drenched Gabba Sees India Hold Their Ground, Draws Match After Evading A Follow-On

The tenacity of the visiting team was exemplified by Team India's performance at The Gabba in Brisbane. Top-order players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and More were unable to rise to the challenge, causing the men in blue to collapse badly in the front end. In Australia's fortress, India was unable to replicate their past valiant actions. But when the constant rainstorms grew to their annoyance, problems also grew for Australia. Team India's tailenders destroyed the hosts' follow-on plans as Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah stood watch with the bat against the Australian bowlers.