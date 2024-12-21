'Keep Your Status In Control': Veteran Offers Insightful Guidance To Kohli For Boxing Day Test Match

The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy has had a lot of intrigue as the series stands level at 1-1. The Gabba Test ended up in a draw, which fuels a lot of interest in the remaining two matches in Sydney and Melbourne. However, one of the visiting team's top concerns is Virat Kohli, who is yet to make a huge impact on the series. After the batter's Perth Test heroics, Kohli faltered against the Aussies in Adelaide and Brisbane. Ahead of the Boxing Day challenge, a former cricketer has urged Virat Kohli to hone his craft before the 4th test match.

Former India Cricketer Presents Key Guidance For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar wants Virat Kohli to be patient and aware when he bats at the MCG, given that his struggles are visible while facing the outside the off-stump deliveries. He also offered some suggestions to the struggling India star.

"Sometimes you need to keep your status as a batter in control a little. When you surrender slightly to the game, spend a little time, ease out in the middle for some time, wait for the bowler to come to you, and do not go yourself towards the bowler, that's the sign of a big player.

"Play as many balls as possible close to your front pad and then the runs will flow because it's not that he hasn't scored runs. He scored a century three innings ago and in the series before that, he played a 70-run knock against New Zealand in Bengaluru," Sanjay Bangar said while speaking to Star Sports.

Virat Kohli looks on during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Team India Stands Strong In A Rain-Hit Gabba Test, Visitors Draw Match After Avoiding Follow-On

Team India's performance at The Gabba in Brisbane has been a true example of the visiting side's resilience. The men in Blue suffered a huge collapse in the front end as top-order stars like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill & More failed to stand up to the occasion. India failed to re-create their previous heroics in Australia's fortress.

However, trouble mounted for Australia as well when incessant rain showers built up to their frustration. The hosts' plans for a follow-on were demolished by Team India's tailenders as Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah held guard with the bat while facing the Aussie bowlers.