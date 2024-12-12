'Lead From The Front': Ravi Shastri Opens Up On Rohit Sharma's Batting Position Ahead Of 3rd Test

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been under massive scrutiny following a string of bad performances from the batter in consecutive test series. There has been massive outrage regarding the Indian captain on social media with several suggestions coming in from fans. In the second test, Rohit Sharma was sent down the order to bat but still failed to score big. As the third test in Brisbane approaches, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has given his insights into Rohit Sharma's batting position for the third test.

Ravi Shastri On Rohit's Batting Position For Third Test

During the second test of the BGT, Rohit Sharma batted on number 6 as India looked to continue with the opening pair credited with India's win in the first test. While speaking to the Sydney Herald, the former Indian coach stated that he believes Rohit Sharma to open as that is what he is best at.

"That’s where he’s been at his best over the last eight or nine years. It’s not that he’s going to set the world on fire – he could – but that’s the place that’s best for him. To lead from the front. If he has to do damage, if he has to throw the first punch, that’s the best place from where he can do it. And it is important that India get their judgment right here, because 1-1 in the series, this is the moving Test match." said Ravi Shastri.

Brisbane To Be Series Defining Test Match According To Shastri

According to Ravi Shastri, whichever nation wins the third test in Brisbane will be the one who will win the series and emphasized on the importance of the test match that will take place at the Gabba.

"I feel whichever team wins this Test match will win the series. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind. So it is very, very important that India get the balance right, because Australia have got the confidence back," said Shastri.