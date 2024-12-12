'We Bounced Back': Marsh Issues Stern Warning For India, Plays Down Pant's Gabba Heroics In 2021

India's win at the iconic Gabba in 2021 was one for the ages as India breached The Gabba which was considered as a fortress as Australia had not been defeated at the venue for 32 years. The stars of the iconic win were Shubhman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Now Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has played down India's historic Gabba win as India and Australia are all set to meet in Gabba once again on 14th December.

Mitchell Marsh Plays Down India's Historic Win At Gabba

The Australian team doesn't have the time to think about India's incredible victory at the Gabba in 2021 and ahead of their face-off at the same venue almost four years later, Mitchell Marsh says the home side would rather focus on its ability to bounce back like it did in Adelaide last week.

On the previous tour, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill had starred in a historic series winning fourth innings chase at the Gabba, handing Australia their first loss at the venue since 1988.

"The biggest thing for us is focussing on this week and not (any) more time on the past. The way we bounced back from Perth (defeat) was an example of that. So we are really focussed on playing our style this week," Marsh said on sidelines of the Australian practice session.

On his own fitness concerns, he said: “I had a sore back, but right now it’s feeling as good as it has felt." Marsh hasn't bowled much in first two Tests but that was always part of the plan.

"We had a really clear plan before the series started. I didn’t bowl as much as I would have liked to in the lead-up to the series, but our medical staff and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) and Patty (captain Pat Cummins) were really clear on my lead-up.

"I trusted that. I haven’t had to bowl too much so far, but my body is feeling really good." Marsh said he did not believe in rationing his bowling quota going into the third Test.

"I will try and be ready to bowl as much as Patty needs me. Our all-rounders haven’t bowled a hell of a lot in Australia the last few years.

"I am really well placed. For me it is all about being able to contribute. Whether that is five overs and bowling the occasional good ball and getting a wicket or just bowling overs to give our boys a chop out, I love it." Steve Smith seems to have got into a form rut but Marsh said that the veteran batter doesn't need unsolicited advice.

'I don't think he has to do anything to show he is Steve Smith': Mitchell Marsh On Steve Smith Ahead Of 3rd Test

"I don't think he has to do anything to show he is Steve Smith. We know he is one of our best players ever and we are certainly backing him to get a few runs. I am probably not in position to be telling Smith how he takes the way he needs to work on.

"We know he (Smith) is a class player and scored a lot of runs for Australia and certainly at times when we have needed, he seems to have stepped up and certainly he has got full faith in his mind." Save Travis Head, Australian batting has looked a bit shaky but Marsh believes that each one needs to have his own plans of dealing with the Indian bowling.

"Each batter has their own plans and we need to back each others' plans, it's about applying pressure in your own method," he said.

Marsh also didn't reveal Josh Hazlewood's exact fitness status. The senior pacer was out with a side strain in second Test and didn't bowl on Thursday during training.

"Great thing about Josh is he is a level headed guy and will do everything to get up for the game," Marsh added.