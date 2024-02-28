Ravi Shastri on the left, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan on the right | Image: RCB

Advertisement

The termination of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan's central contracts by the BCCI stands out as one of the most significant developments in cricket today. The BCCI unveiled the Annual Player Contracts for the men's senior team on Wednesday, extending contracts to a total of 30 players. Yet, Iyer and Kishan found themselves omitted from the list, marking a notable snub by the board.

Ravi Shastri backs Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan after BCCI contracts snub

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, despite being excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) annual contract list, will eventually reclaim their spots in the Indian team. Their omission from the contract list comes after they declined to participate in domestic cricket despite a directive from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Also Read: 'For me, Zaheer Khan was...': James Anderson says he used to 'watch & learn a lot from' India pacer

Advertisement

Addressing the setback, Shastri took to X to encourage both players, emphasizing the resilience required in cricket. He reminded them of their past accomplishments and expressed confidence in their ability to bounce back stronger.

“In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you’ll conquer once again,” Shastri wrote.

Advertisement

In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you'll conquer once again. — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 28, 2024

The timing of this news couldn't be more critical for Kishan and Iyer, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching in less than four months. Both players had played significant roles in India's ODI World Cup campaign last year, particularly Iyer, who amassed over 500 runs as India reached the final, albeit losing to Australia.

Advertisement

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves behind Rohit Sharma & Shubman in ICC rankings, just 8 months after debut

In a different post, Ravi Shastri hailed BCCI's decision to consider fast-bowling contracts, calling it a ‘game-changing’ move. The BCCI is planning to give fast-bowling contracts to Umran Malik, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal, and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Advertisement

Big applause to @BCCI and @JayShah for the game-changing move with 'fast bowling' contracts. A crucial step in gearing up for Down Under later this year. The emphasis on Test Cricket and Domestic Cricket is a powerful message, setting the right tone for the future of our beloved… — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 28, 2024