Updated February 28th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

Former India coach Ravi Shastri posts special message for Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan after BCCI snub

The timing of this news couldn't be more critical for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching in less than four months.

Vishal Tiwari
Ravi Shastri on the left, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan on the right
Ravi Shastri on the left, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan on the right | Image:RCB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The termination of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan's central contracts by the BCCI stands out as one of the most significant developments in cricket today. The BCCI unveiled the Annual Player Contracts for the men's senior team on Wednesday, extending contracts to a total of 30 players. Yet, Iyer and Kishan found themselves omitted from the list, marking a notable snub by the board.

Ravi Shastri backs Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan after BCCI contracts snub 

Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, despite being excluded from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) annual contract list, will eventually reclaim their spots in the Indian team. Their omission from the contract list comes after they declined to participate in domestic cricket despite a directive from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Addressing the setback, Shastri took to X to encourage both players, emphasizing the resilience required in cricket. He reminded them of their past accomplishments and expressed confidence in their ability to bounce back stronger.

“In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you’ll conquer once again,” Shastri wrote. 

The timing of this news couldn't be more critical for Kishan and Iyer, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching in less than four months. Both players had played significant roles in India's ODI World Cup campaign last year, particularly Iyer, who amassed over 500 runs as India reached the final, albeit losing to Australia.

In a different post, Ravi Shastri hailed BCCI's decision to consider fast-bowling contracts, calling it a ‘game-changing’ move. The BCCI is planning to give fast-bowling contracts to Umran Malik, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal, and Vidwath Kaverappa.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 22:07 IST

