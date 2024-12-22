'Go Out, Take The Attack': Ravi Shastri Urges Rohit Sharma To Crack The Code For Effective Scoring

Rohit Sharma waits for play to start on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Rohit Sharma has been on the firing line of criticism as he has failed to make an impact in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series. After suffering an embarrassing series loss at the hands of New Zealand, Rohit's struggles continue to haunt him as he has failed to make an impact from the number six spot. The Indian skipper has not benefited from the change, as he has only scored 10, 3, and 6 runs in the last three innings. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, former India coach Ravi Shastri has offered a no-nonsense take on the India batter's struggles.

Ravi Shastri Issues A Strong Response For Rohit Sharma Amid Dipping Form in Tests

Former India coach Ravi Shastri says captain Rohit Sharma should enter the Boxing Day Test match with a clear head, alter his strategy, and take on the bowlers because he is having trouble figuring out how to rack up runs. The former India coach also felt that the Indian skipper should drop the defensive mentality.

"I would like to see Rohit Sharma, his tactics change a bit because he can still be extremely dangerous at that number (six). I think he's got to be very clear in his mindset to go out there and take the attack to the opposition and not worry about anything else.

"The last thing you want is him to be in two minds whether to defend or attack. In his case, it should be attack. He picks up length quickly, he should take the opposition on at that number. Because if he gets away in the first 10-15 minutes, in any way, he's not got past that 15-20 minutes, half an hour. So why don't you play a natural game, go and take the attack to the opposition and take it from there?" Ravi Shastri opined on the ICC Review.

Rohit Sharma bats during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Ravi Shastri Wants KL Rahul To Regain Opening Spot In Boxing Day Test

Further in his appearance, Ravi Shastri expressed that he wants to see KL Rahul to retain the opener's position alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal as the wicketkeeper-batter has made a notable impact from the position. Shastri added that KL has been enjoyable to watch in the position.

“I would have asked him (Rohit) to open in the last Test match (Brisbane) but then the way Rahul has batted, he was a joy to watch and the way he's batting, I believe he struck a purple patch. It could be a position he might just want to keep and enhance the way he's playing because his technique was faultless," said Shastri.