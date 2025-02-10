'It's Anyone’s Game': Ravi Shastri Warns Pakistan Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, Predicts Mohammad Rizwan-Led Team's Future

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy is all set to start on February 19, 2025. The inaugural match of the tournament will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand. Both India and Pakistan are in the same group and the high-voltage IND vs PAK match will be played on February 23, 2025 in the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan have already announced their squad for the Champions Trophy, but the PCB has taken a few controversial calls that did not fit well with few former Pakistan players and experts.

Ravi Shastri's Stern Warning To Pakistan

Armed with a fearsome pace attack and playing in home conditions, hosts Pakistan could be a force to reckon with in the Champions Trophy even though they will miss opener Saim Ayub, reckons former India coach Ravi Shastri. Defending champions Pakistan head into the Champions Trophy riding high on three consecutive ODI series victories over South Africa, Zimbabwe and Australia.

'I think Pakistan are the kind of side that, with the exposure they’ve had in the last six to eight months in white-ball cricket, have put up some really strong performances, especially in South Africa. They've missed Ayub at the top, and he's a crucial player. But Pakistan have enough depth to be dangerous, especially in home conditions. I would say they should qualify for the semi-finals and from there, it's anyone’s game. Pakistan are still very, very dangerous, and if they qualify, they'll be doubly more dangerous', said Shastri.

Pakistan's Champions Trophy Schedule

February 19, 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Karachi

February 23, 2025: Pakistan vs India, Dubai

February 27, 2025: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi

PCB To Review Pakistan's Champions Trophy Squad

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the selection committee "will review" the national squad picked for the Champions Trophy even as he defended the controversial selections of batter Khushdil Shah and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. The PCB top boss statement was in complete contradiction to skipper Mohammed Rizwan's assertion that no change is warranted in the 15-member squad.

