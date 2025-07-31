'He Has Experience': Ravichandran Ashwin Advocates For The Inclusion Of Out-Of-Luck Indian Seamer In The Fifth IND vs ENG Test Match

IND vs ENG: The Indian team is all set to lock horns with England in the fifth and the final Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. After five weeks of top-quality cricket and tense moments, the fate of the series is still undecided, and it will be decided at the iconic Oval where India do not have such a great record.

The young Indian team has been exceptional in the ongoing Test series. Nobody had given them any kind of chance in the England series after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran walked away from the longest international format, but all the four previous Test matches of this series went till the last session of the last day, and it speaks volumes about the skills and the mindset that this young Indian team has. Team combination has been one of the biggest issues with this Indian team, and they'll look to solve it prior to the Oval Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin Endorses Arshdeep Singh's Inclusion In The Oval Test

Arshdeep Singh's case has been one of the most highly debated topics in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The left-arm pacer was picked in the Indian squad, but he is yet to play a game. With growing suspense around Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion, there is a chance that Arshdeep might make his Test debut for India.

Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin has said that India should include Arshdeep in the mix of their things in the Oval Test match. "Arshdeep Singh will play, I have no doubts about it. He has experience in these conditions and can swing the ball. He did pretty well in his county stint. The left-armer angle will be useful as well," said the former India spinner while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel.

All Eyes On The Oval Weather