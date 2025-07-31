'Just Want To Go Out': Dhruv Jurel Drops Subtle Hints On His Return To The Indian Test Team In The Final Test Of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

IND vs ENG: India and England, both are very evenly poised in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series as far as injuries are concerned. The Shubman Gill-led side are in a do-or-die situation, and they will need to do everything to save the series. The historic heist at Manchester was just the start of a herculean task; now India need to tick all the boxes and go all out in order to win the series and level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Dhruv Jurel Teases His India Return

India will be without Rishabh Pant for the first time in this series. The star wicketkeeper-batter, who is also the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, fractured his right foot on the first day of the Manchester Test. In a memorable act of heroism, he then went on to score a half-century in this condition, and that was it for him.

India did rope in Narayan Jagadeesan in their squad, but it looks as if Jurel is the preferred player to take on the wicketkeeping duties. The youngster has kept wickets for India in Rishabh Pant's absence, and he might very well be in the team management's scheme of things. Jurel recently spoke about how important it is for him to perform in the overseas matches.

"To overcome challenges when you go overseas is always a special thing. If you perform overseas, people will rate you high, so I am very excited, just want to go out and express myself," said Jurel in a video shared by the BCCI.

Oval Finale Awaits Shubman Gill's India