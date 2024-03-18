Advertisement

In the final match of the Women's Premier League 2024 on March 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched the championship with an impressive eight-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals. Sophie Molineux was named the player of the match for her brilliant spell in the first innings that helped RCB restrict Delhi Capitals to a mere total of 113 runs.

Also Read: RCB beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to lift historic WPL title

Advertisement

RCB drops first reaction after winning maiden title in 17 years

RCB has dropped its first reaction after winning its first title in 17 years. This is the first RCB team that has won a title since the franchise's inception in 2008.

Advertisement

Choosing to bat first, Delhi Capitals struggled to find their rhythm and were eventually bundled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs. In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down the target of 114 with three balls to spare.

Advertisement

Initially, Delhi Capitals showed promise against the spinners of Royal Challengers Bangalore, reaching 64 without loss in just 43 deliveries. However, their momentum faltered as they collapsed suddenly, losing all their wickets for a mere 49 runs. Consequently, Delhi Capitals were all out for 113 runs.

Also Read: 'Ee Sala Cup Naamdu': RCB fans spread chaos on the internet as women's team clinches WPL 2024 title

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory was propelled by notable performances from Smriti Mandhana (31), Sophie Devine (32), and Ellyse Perry (35 not out).