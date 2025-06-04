RCB Legends Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers & Chris Gayle Join Forces To Celebrate Franchise’s Maiden Title with ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’ Chant

IPL 2025 Final: The legendary trinity of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle – stood and said the four golden words which the RCB fans have been yearning to hear for nearly two decades. The legendary RCB stars yelled Ee Sala Cup Namdu in unison as they celebrate the franchise's first-ever IPL title win.

RCB's Legendary Trio Says ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’

The prophecy has been fulfilled as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's men's team have finally clinched gold in the summit clash of the 2025 Indian Premier League Final. The one title which has remained elusive from Virat Kohli is finally in his grasp. Bengaluru are no longer chokers as they are now the champions after coming narrowly close in three occasions in the past.

AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle also flew in to watch the game and witness RCB clinch their maiden IPL title win. After RCB's standout finish, the legendary trio had reunited on the field as they celebrated the win by saying the four golden words.

At the Star Sports Broadcast, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli were seen together interacting and they came together to say ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’ in unison. Given that Gayle and de Villiers have battled hard for a title win, it was a moment they have been waiting for all these years.

Rajat Patidar Makes History In Ahmedabad

It was was a historic night for the RCB and celebrations won't stop in Bengaluru after the Rajat Patidar-led franchise clinched their maiden IPL title. Rajat Patidar, in particular, made history after becoming the franchise's first-ever title-winning skipper after defeating the Punjab Kings by six runs.