RCB New Captain: Virat Kohli Unlikely; Rajat Patidar Emerges as Frontrunner to Lead in IPL 2025, Krunal Pandya Dark Horse

Amid all the speculation that Virat Kohli may return as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, but that is unlikely to happen. As per reports, Kohli, who is in the twilight of his career, does not want to take the pressure of leading the Royal Challengers. For the unversed, the RCB side is one of the few sides to win the IPL crown. While they would be hoping to rewrite history this year, Rajat Patidar could end up leading the southern-based franchise. Also, as per reports, allrounder Krunal Pandya stands an outside chance as well. Not long back, Patidar was asked about RCB captaincy during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December 2024 and he had said he’d be ‘happy’ to take up the job.

“Of course, if I get an opportunity to lead RCB, that is what I am there for, and I will be happy. But it all depends on the franchise," he had said.

Kohli, who has already retired from the T20I format after India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup , would still be the premier batter for his RCB side at the upcoming season of the IPL - purely because of his experience. Kohli is among the leading run-getters in the history of the cash-rich league with 8004 runs 252 games. He also gets those runs at a fair clip, his strike rate is 139.97. He has eight centuries to his name in the history of the IPL. Kohli may not lead the side, but he would be crucial part of the leadership unit of RCB in the upcoming season.