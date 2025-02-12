Published 23:58 IST, February 12th 2025
Will India Play Practice Matches Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy? Here's A Major Update
The much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy is all set to kickstart on February 19. This edition promises to be much bigger and much more exciting.
India thrashed England by 142 runs in the final ODI match to clean-sweep the series in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, the 'Men In Blue' received a huge boost.
Will India Play Any Practice Matches Ahead Of Champions Trophy?
All the focus will now be shifted to the ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to start on February 19. Except for India's matches the remaining tournament will be held in Pakistan. India will start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 and will then take on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23.
Champions Trophy Scheduled To Start On February 19
Ahead of any big tournament, there is generally a norm for teams to take part in practice matches in a bid to acclimatise themselves. But as per a PTI report, the 'Men In Blue' will not play any warm-up matches ahead of the tournament. The PTI report states, 'The warm-up matches will take place between February 14 to 17 in the lead-up to the main tournament, which is scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and Dubai. India will play all their matches in Dubai.'
As per the report, BCCI decided not to play any practice games as the recently concluded England series has served as the preparatory platform form for the team. India will reportedly reach Dubai on February 15. BCCI named their final squad on February 11 as a number of changes were witnessed. Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out for the tournament and Harshit Rana replaced him in the squad while Varun Chakaravarthy replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad.
Afghanistan, South Africa and Bangladesh will be involved in practice games. Both New Zealand and the Proteas are currently playing a tri-series in Pakistan with the hosts.
