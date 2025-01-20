Rinku Singh Presents 'Dream' Superbike To His Father, KKR Star's Dad Hits the Road For A Joyride | WATCH

From humble beginnings to superstardom, Rinku Singh's journey has been something which has been an inspiration to everyone. The Indian cricketer, who rose to fame in the IPL, has been a favourite among the fans. Rinku was recently retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 13 Crore, and he has been fulfilling his dreams ever since. The 27-year-old cricketer recently won hearts after a video went viral of him presenting a treasured gift to his father.

Rinku Singh Gifts A Superbike To His Father, Dad Goes For A Ride

In a video which has gone viral all over social media, swashbuckling India batter Rinku Singh's dad, Khanchandra Singh, was seen driving a Kawasaki Ninja super bike. The bike has been gifted to him by his son. At one point, his father even suggested that he quit playing cricket and get a job to aid the family deal with their financial difficulties. Now, Rinku is looking to fulfil their dreams and is trying to give them the best possible luxuries.

Rinku Singh's father could be seen enjoying a ride on his brand-new super bike in a video which has been posted on social media. The southpaw India batter also re-posted the video on Instagram Stories, writing 'Hero' on it.

Image: Instagram/@rinkukumar12

Rinku Singh has emerged as one of the most down-to-earth personalities and is admired by the fans. In another video which attracted the attention of the fans, the India batter could be seen handing out money to the waiters and other staff members during an event.

Will Rinku Singh Marry Priya Saroj? MP's Dad Reveals Details

A few days ago, several media outlets reported that Rinku Singh is set to tie the know with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj and that they are now engaged. The Minister's father has squashed the claims of any engagement. However, he did reveal that they had positive talks with the cricketer's family.

"No ring ceremony or pre-wedding program has been held so far. Rinku and Priya have known each other for over a year. They both liked each other but needed their families' consent for the relationship. Both families have agreed to this marriage," Tufani Saroj said while speaking to PTI.