Published 14:59 IST, January 20th 2025
Rishabh Pant Announced As New LSG Skipper, To Succeed KL Rahul At Helm From IPL 2025 Season
Rishabh Pant has been announced as the new skipper of the Luck ow Super Giants. The India stumper fetched a record-breaking sum of ₹27 Crore in the IPL auction.
SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant | Image: X/@BCCI
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been announced as the new skipper of the Luck ow Super Giants. IPL franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka has made the revelation during an appearance alongside the stumper. Pant went was up for grabs in the IPL mega auction after the Delhi Capitals let him go, and he fetched a record-breaking sum of ₹27 Crore, which was the highest-paid player in the history of the IPL.
More to follow…
