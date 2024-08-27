Published 14:27 IST, August 27th 2024
‘Focus on That’: Rinku Singh Reveals Rohit Sharma’s Blunt Words After T20 World Cup 2024 Snub
Rinku Singh revealed at the UP Premier League that Rohit Sharma told him not to worry because he is young and there will be more World Cups in the future.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma addresses Rinku Singh's snub from Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:34 IST, August 27th 2024