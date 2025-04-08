IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a night to remember at the Wankhede on Monday. The Bengaluru-based franchise edged Mumbai by 12 runs to conquer fortress Wankhede after a decade. Virat Kohli, like always, played a big part in it.

Kohli, with the bat, hit a brilliant 67 off 42 balls to help RCB post a mammoth 221/5. But, it was not Kohli's batting that stole the show. Instead, it was his gesture towards wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. Kohli kissed Jitesh's forehead after a successful DRS call.

What exactly Happened?

Ryan Rickleton was wrapped on his pads by Josh Hazlewood. Despite a vociferous appeal, the umpire did not raise his finger. That is when Jitesh convinced Kohli and Rajat Patidar to go for the DRS. The DRS was taken and Jitesh was right, Rickleton was out.

VIRAL PIC

Meanwhile, RCB managed to eek out their 3rd win in the campaign, while Mumbai have remained in the bottom three with just a solitary win in the table. Both batters enjoyed some heavy stroke plays on a fluent Wankhede surface, but it was the RCB bowlers who had the last laugh.

"That was a really amazing match. the way the bowlers have shown courage, it was amazing. To be honest, this award goes to the bowling unit because it's not easy to stop a batting unit on this ground, so the credit goes to them," RCB captain Rajat Patidar said after the win.