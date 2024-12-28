Rishabh Pant TROLLED Brutally For 'Gift-Wrapping' His Wicket to Australia During Boxing Day Test at MCG

Rishabh Pant looked absolutely comfortable in the middle till his brain-fade moment happened - he played a shot that was just not needed at that point. Pant tried something similar against Scott Boland off the previous ball and had failed as the ball hit his stomach. He then tried his luck at that shot one more time as Boland came round the wicket. This time Pant found a top-edge that went straight to Nathan Lyon, who was at finish third man. Pant perished for 28 off 37 balls. His innings was laced with three boundaries as well. His shot selection is being questioned as fans are ripping him apart on social space.