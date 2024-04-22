Advertisement

At the start of IPL 2024, MS Dhoni decided to hand over captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings to up and coming superstar Ruturaj Gaikwad. With this MS Dhoni called time on a stint that will forever be etched in cricket as one of the greatest eras of captaincy in cricket.

While there has always been criticism surrounding MS Dhoni that he held back a lot of great wicketkeper batsman from breaking into the Indian cricket team fold. One such name was former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa. Uthappa was one of the highly sought after prospects in Indian cricket team but could not make the cut due to MS Dhoni's brilliance.

Robin Uthappa named the captain that India missed out on due to MS Dhoni

In his recent appearance at The Ranveer Show, Robin Uthappa was quizzed that like many wicketkeeper batsman that went under the radar during Dhoni's time were their also some great captains which Team India missed out on.

Robin Uthappa was of the opinion that India missed out on the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. According to Uthappa both MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir are very similar in the way they captain their sides.

“Maybe Gauti (Gautam Gambhir). Gauti's a very similar captain, genuinely.These are captains that are always one or two overs ahead of the game when they were leading on the field. So I would say Gauti and Mahi (MS Dhoni) for me are very similar captains”, said Uthappa.

Robin Uthappa played under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir from 2014 to 2017 when he was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders side in IPL. Uthappa and Gambhir won the IPL together in 2014.

Robin Uthappa tells how Shah Rukh Khan never interfered in the decision making and he gave all powers to Gautam Gambhir, and how Gambhir led the team beautifully.. Also talks about GG's leadership quality that made #KKR a successful team.

Apart from Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa wasn't sure that anyone else quite missed out on the captaincy. He went on to name maybe someone like Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh were out.

“I can't think, maybe Viru bhai (Virender Sehwag) perhaps Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh). I think it was maybe Yuvi and Mahi and I think Mahi got the call. Yeah, I can't think of anyone else and then he handed it over to Virat when he thought he was past it. I thought Rohit (Sharma) got it a little late, should have got it much earlier and I felt like he deserved it much earlier but I think transition of power also has its ways but yeah I don't think anyone missed out in any way. The ones who I think missed out are ones I've named”.

MS Dhoni will be gearing up to face Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai, as he revs up for what could potentially be his last season in the IPL.