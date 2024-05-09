Advertisement

The transition in leadership bringing in Hardik Pandya at the helm, replacing Rohit Sharma, hasn't paid much dividends to Mumbai Indians. The 5-time IPL winners struggled to attain the ideal output throughout IPL 2024, and on Wednesday, the side officially became the first team to crash out from the playoffs race. With four wins in the twelve matches, they are languishing at ninth place on the points table, they are left with a couple of matches, and victory in both of them won't be enough to take them through.

It has been a troublesome season for Mumbai Indians. From the start to the present date, the franchise has been beleaguered with numerous issues and concerns. In the initial phase, heavy speculations spiraled out regarding a possible dissension between former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and the new skipper Hardik Pandya. Their on-field conduct with each other also did not help the case, and the assertions regarding players being unhappy under the captaincy of Pandya grew wider. In yet another matter of similar context, a striking report has come out stating that senior players of the team have unanimously questioned the functioning of Mumbai Indians under Hardik Pandya.

According to an Indian Express report, the senior brass comprising Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah are not satisfied with the team's atmosphere under Hardik Pandya and brought this to the notice of MI coaching staff. Those in knowledge have stated that the players and the coaching staff met following a game and endeavoured to single out where the problem lies. It has also come out that following a group convention, seniors had a one-to-one dialogue with one another. Paying heed to the same, an MI representative has defined it as the post-complications of a change in captaincy.

“These are regular teething problems for a team that sees leadership change. This happens in sports all the time,” he said.

Some of the observers of the game have highlighted that this season Mumbai Indians haven't played as a team and according to former Australian captain Michael Clarke, there are clear signs that factions exist within the unit.

“I think there are different groups inside that changing room and something is not working. They are not gelling together, they are not playing as a team,” said Clarke.

MI officials further reported that, like every season, the team would conclude what takeaways have come from this season and would push for changes should the situation demand.