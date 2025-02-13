Rohit Sharma And Co. Still Under The Scanner Despite Series Win Against ENG? BCCI Takes Big Call Ahead Of Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma-led India defeated England 3-0 in the recently culminated India vs England ODI series. The 'Men in Blue' looked absolutely clinical in all the three departments of the game and steamrolled Jos Buttler's side. India were without the services of their star pace bowler, their spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, but they still managed to bamboozle the English batters and left them begging for answers. The Indian cricket team will now embark on their Champions Trophy 2025 journey, but it seems as if the scars of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are still fresh.

India recently lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to Australia by a margin of 3-1. In the process, India also lost an almost confirmed spot in the World Test Championship finals. After the horrific series loss against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly issued a few guidelines for all the international players.

Families Not To Travel With Team India For Champions Trophy 2025

India recently defeated England 3-0 and now their focus shifts to the Champions Trophy, a title that they last won in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. It was earlier reported that the Indian team will not play any practice match in order to prepare for the much-awaited ICC event.

According to a report published in the Press Trust of India (PTI), it is being said that families will not be accompanying the Indian cricket players heading to Dubai on February 15 for the ICC Champions Trophy. The Indian team's new travel policy comes into effect with the start of the Champions Trophy.

Team India To Play all Their Matches In Dubai

