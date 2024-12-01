Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh Reveal New-Born Son's Name, Fans React After Moving Social Media Post

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were recently blessed with a new born baby boy ahead of the first test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy test series in Australia. To spend time with his new born child and wife, Rohit Sharma missed the first test match in Perth as India took a 1-0 series lead after handing Australia a massive 295 run loss. Recently in a social media post, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh revealed their new-born son's name in a social media.

Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh Reveal New Born Son's Name

In a social media post by Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, she revealed the name of their new born child. The post had four Christmas figures and one of them had the words ‘Ahaan’ written on it. This revealed the name of the Indian Captain's new born son to cricket fans around the world.

Rohit Sharma has now joined the Indian camp in Australia and will play in the second test against Australia.

Fans React As Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh Reveal Son's Name

Fans took to social media to react to the name ‘Ahaan’ that Ritika and Rohit have picked out for their new-born son.