'Rohit Sharma Clearly Going Through a Phase' - Ex-India Star Sanjay Manjrekar Cautions MI Icon Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash vs KKR

IPL , MI vs KKR: Spotlight would certainly be on Rohit Sharma when KKR lock horns with Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium. Rohit has woefully been out of form in MI's first two games and is one of the many reasons for team's two losses. He would desperately be hoping to get among the runs and make a solid contribution for his side at the top of the order.

His form could very well hold the fortunes of MI this season. Ahead of MI's game with Kolkata, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar made a remark where he claimed Rohit is going through ‘a phase’. He also reckoned this is not the Rohit from three to four years ago.

‘Things are slipping away for him’

"Rohit Sharma is clearly going through a phase. He's not the Rohit Sharma of, say, three to four years ago. He’s at a stage in his career where he has to push himself every morning—train hard and be at his best—because things are slipping away for him," Manjrekar said about Rohit Sharma.

ADVANTAGE KKR VS MI?

"At this moment, my focus is definitely on the next game. I am not thinking about what has to be done and under whose control (is the pitch preparation). I don't know what the system is in different states or different grounds," said KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit ahead of clash vs Mumbai.