'Was Decided At The Auction': CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Questions Strategical Planning After CSK vs RR Clash

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings are in dire need to turn things around quickly. Now, with just one win in their first three games, CSK might say that all is well with their squad, but the writing is on the wall for them to read. Chennai Super Kings' batting has been dismal; it lacks intent, and their openers have been reluctant to go after the bowlers in the powerplay. Chennai, for reasons known best to them, tinkered with their opening combination, and it has backfired on them.

In the CSK vs RR clash played in Guwahati, Rajasthan Royals were off to a flying start and looked all set to breach the 200-run mark, but the Chennai bowlers pulled things back and restricted them to 182 runs, which looked like a gettable total. Chennai fell short by six runs, despite CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 63 runs off 44 balls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Highlights Big Flaw with CSK's Batting

As compared to their batting, Chennai's bowling has been absolutely stellar. The CSK bowlers haven't conceded 200 runs yet in the ongoing IPL, a score that has been the common norm so far in the IPL. But it is their batting that has constantly let them down.

After the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 clash, Ruturaj Gaikwad highlighted the fact that despite batting at number three, he has to come out to bat in the powerplay in every game. "Over the years, Ajinkya batted at three while Rayudu handled the middle overs. We thought it would be better if I came in later to steady things, while Tripathi could attack upfront. It was decided at the auction, and I have no problem with it. Anyway, I'm getting to bat early in every game. We felt we were 20 short. We were going well in the middle overs but lost a couple of quick wickets," said Gaikwad.

CSK to Lock Horns with Delhi Capitals Next