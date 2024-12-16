'Rohit & Gambhir Not On The Same Page': Ex-Cricketer's Bombshell Claims Amid India's Woes In BGT

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma reacts after their lost against New Zealand on the day three of the second cricket test match at the MCA Stadium | Image: AP Photo

It has been difficult for Team India to match their heroics in the Perth Test. The Indian team has not made any headway in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series after the first test match. The Gabba is also proving to be difficult, and even though play has been continuously interrupted by the rain, the visiting team is still having a lot of problems. Numerous allegations have been made during the conflict that the Indian side might not be in agreement. A former cricketer has claimed that skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir have not been on the same page.

Ex-Cricketer Claims Cracks Are Forming As Rohit & Gambhir Are Not In The Same Track

Former Cricketer Basit Ali has made huge speculations about Team India as they continue to falter against Australia in the Brisbane Test. Basit has claimed that skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir haven't been on the same page ever since the latter's appointment.

"Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir are not on the same page, be it the one-day tournament in Sri Lanka; Bangladesh, which was a weak series; or the New Zealand series after that. In the second and third (Tests), they (Rohit and Gambhir) are not on the same page, like Rahul Dravid was. He and Rohit were not on the same page.

"I can explain it very easily. In all three Tests matches, a different spinner played. In two Test matches, they batted after winning the toss, but here they chose to bowl. There are three left-handers in the Australian batting... So why not (Washington) Sundar and why not (Ravichandran) Ashwin? Anybody who understands cricket will definitely talk about it," Basit Ali said in one of his videos on his YouTube Channel.

Rohit Sharma and his batting partner KL Rahul leaves the field as rain stops play during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Rohit Sharma's Streak Of Losses In Test Cricket Continues, BGT Seen As A Huge Hope

As Team India takes on Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, Rohit Sharma has been losing Test matches. After losing to New Zealand 0–3 and then to the Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, Rohit has now lost four straight games in red-ball cricket. The Indian captain left early in both of India's innings, so he was unable to contribute to the team. After his heroics in the Perth Test, the captain is also adopting a new strategy by giving KL Rahul the opening position.