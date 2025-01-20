Rohit Sharma HILARIOUSLY Asks Shreyas Iyer to Show His Dance Moves in Ravi Shastri's Presence at Wankhede | WATCH

India captain Rohit Sharma seemed to be in a jovial mood on Sunday night at the Wankhede, exactly a month ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While on stage during the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium, Rohit asked Shreyas Iyer to come on stage and flaunt of his dance moves. It is no secret that Iyer is a good dancer. Iyer, who was seated in the audience, seemed a little embarrassed at Rohit's request. Former India coach Ravi Shastri was also there with Rohit on stage when this happened. The interaction between the captain and a player was loved by the audiences, who gave a rapturous reception to it. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

Meanwhile, the Indian captain also addressed the fans after being asked to send a parting message before the upcoming Champions Trophy. Rohit said that the team would try “everything they can” to “bring back the trophy” at the Wankhede Stadium.

"We will embark on another tournament. I am sure when we reach Dubai (the wishes) of 140 crore people will be behind us, we know that. We will try and do everything we can to bring this trophy (ICC Champions Trophy) back here at the Wankhede," Rohit said to loud cheers from the crowd.